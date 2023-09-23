Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.36. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

