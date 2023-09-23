Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.70.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.