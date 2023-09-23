Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $41,000.
Ferguson Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FERG opened at $150.56 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FERG
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.