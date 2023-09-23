Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FERG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $150.56 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

