Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.12.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

