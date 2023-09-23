Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.23. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

