Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

