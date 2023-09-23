Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $587.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

