Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 386 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

