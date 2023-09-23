Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $162.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

