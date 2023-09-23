Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 812 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

