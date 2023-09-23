Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 155,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RWL stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.