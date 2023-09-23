Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after buying an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.