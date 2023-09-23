Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.05 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.94. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

