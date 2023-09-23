Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

MAR stock opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.47. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

