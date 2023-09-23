Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,904 shares of company stock valued at $25,170,912. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.