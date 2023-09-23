Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.