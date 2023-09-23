Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.