Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 297,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,626 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

