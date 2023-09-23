Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,528.54 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,476.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,377.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

