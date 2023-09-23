Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

