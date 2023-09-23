Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.38 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

