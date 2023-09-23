Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $257.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.91 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.75.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

