Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

