Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 109.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $174.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.