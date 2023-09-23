Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.