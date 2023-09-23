Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

