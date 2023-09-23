Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $387,038,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $269.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $281.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

