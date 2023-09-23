Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.24 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,743,076 in the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

