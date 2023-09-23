Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.25 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

LCII stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.51. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.16.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Get Our Latest Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.