Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $3,787,230 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

