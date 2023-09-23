Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.09.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,082. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

