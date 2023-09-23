Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.30 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.61, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $145.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

