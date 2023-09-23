Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

