Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.32 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $73.94 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

