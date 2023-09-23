Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

