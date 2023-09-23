Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

