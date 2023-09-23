Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $31,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $598,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,908 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $99.76 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $112.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

