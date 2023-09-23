Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

