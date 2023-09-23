Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

