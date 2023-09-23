Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.14% of Unitil worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $741.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

