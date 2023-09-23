Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $16,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

