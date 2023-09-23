Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

