Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 610.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.