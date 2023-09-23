Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

