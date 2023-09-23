Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,261 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

