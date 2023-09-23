Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 300,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX stock opened at $207.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

