Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 305 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,222,000 after purchasing an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $269.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

