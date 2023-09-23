Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 305 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in LPL Financial by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $241.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.66 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

