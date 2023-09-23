Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 317 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,155 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

