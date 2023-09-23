Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 326 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers by 272.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $98.45 and a 12-month high of $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.